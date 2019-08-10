Judge sets bond for woman accused of leaving her 5-year-old son with stranger in Conway

Police agencies talk about the benefits of social media in missing people cases Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police Lt. Mark Bonner talks about how social media helps police in their investigations of missing persons. When agencies post information on social media, the public is quick to comment and provide leads.

A judge set bond for an Ohio woman charged with unlawful neglect of a child and possession of a stolen vehicle after allegedly leaving her 5-year-old with a stranger Saturday.

Samantha L. Shaver, of Cadiz, Ohio, is facing $25,000 in bond, $20,000 for the neglect charge and $5,000 for being in possession of a stolen vehicle, according to J. Reuben Long Detention Center records. As of Saturday afternoon, Shaver was still incarcerated there.

Shaver was taken into custody Friday morning after allegedly leaving her son with a person hired to do landscaping on Kenneth Street in Conway on Thursday evening, according to a police report. A white man and white woman who appeared to be homeless came to the home, where they left the boy, saying “he could not come with them,” the report states.

The landscaper, who told police he didn’t know any of the three, told police that the man and woman left the child and fled on food, according to the police report. The child was then taken to the police department and S.C. Department of Social Services was notified, authorities said.

The investigation is ongoing.