Suspect accused of beating a 62-year-old man to death makes first court appearance

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A man who beat a 62-year-old to death in the Loris area will have the chance to leave jail if he posts bond.

William Schultz, 34, was in Horry County court on Wednesday for his initial appearance. He was charged with voluntary manslaughter in connection to the death of Steven Davis.

Schultz faces up to 30 years in prison.

Judge Aaron Butler set a $30,000 bond and required electronic monitoring.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers responded to Quartermaster Drive in the Loris area around 10 p.m. Monday for the reported assault, according to agency Spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov. When police arrived, they found Davis unconscious and beaten.

Police say Davis and Schultz got into an argument, and Davis pulled a gun. The 62-year-old pointed the gun at Schultz, according to warrants. Schultz lunged at the victim and knocked the gun out of his hand.

Schultz then beat Davis in the face and body for “an extensive period” until he was unconscious, the warrants state.

EMS crews took Davis to a hospital in Loris, and then he was transferred to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center where he died on Tuesday.