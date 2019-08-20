Man faces manslaughter charge in connection to Loris area death

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

A 34-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge in connection to a death in the Loris area Monday night.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed William Schultz was charged in connection to a Monday incident on Quartermaster Drive. No other details were immediately available.

Emergency crews were called to a reported assault on Quartermaster Drive around 10 p.m., according to police radio traffic.

Schultz is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a voluntary manslaughter charge, according to jail records. Voluntary manslaughter is punishable by two to 30 years in prison if convicted.

