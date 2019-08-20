Crime

Man faces manslaughter charge in connection to Loris area death

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt?

There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. By
Up Next
There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. By

A 34-year-old man faces a manslaughter charge in connection to a death in the Loris area Monday night.

Horry County police spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov confirmed William Schultz was charged in connection to a Monday incident on Quartermaster Drive. No other details were immediately available.

Emergency crews were called to a reported assault on Quartermaster Drive around 10 p.m., according to police radio traffic.

Schultz is in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on a voluntary manslaughter charge, according to jail records. Voluntary manslaughter is punishable by two to 30 years in prison if convicted.

Pureblack.de - Website erstellen

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
  Comments  