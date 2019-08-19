Man sentenced to prison for stabbing his girlfriend two dozen times, killing her

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

A West Virginia man told police in 2018 he woke up next to his dead girlfriend — on Monday, he admitted to her murder by stabbing her 24 times.

“I just plead mercy,” Harley Gray told a Horry County judge, who sentenced him to 30 years in prison.

In June 2018, Gray called police at 5 a.m. and said he wanted to turn himself in, assistant solicitor Thomas Terrell said. Gray told the officers that he and his girlfriend, Lindsey Stegner, took drugs and he “freaked out,” Terrell said. The murder happened on Pleasantdale Road in the Green Sea area.

“She was stabbed 24 times in the upper chest and arm area,” Terrell said.

Defense Attorney James Stanko said Gray remembered details of the crime in the last few weeks and that is why he wanted to plead guilty. Stanko added the case has also ruined Gray’s life and impacted his family.

Shandra Wentz, who was Stegner’s cousin, said the two grew up like sisters. She said Stegner had issues, but didn’t deserve to be murdered.

“Regardless of her troubles, nobody expects to die being stabbed 24 times,” Wentz said.

Stegner’s daughter was 4-year-old at the time of the killing, and she is going to have to grow up without her mother, Wentz said.