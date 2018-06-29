Man charged with murder after a woman was found dead and covered in stab wounds

A man was arrested Thursday and charged with murder after calling police to turn himself in, according to Horry County Police.
Twenty-five-year-old Pennsboro, West Virginia native Harley Gray called police Thursday morning to turn himself in after saying he "woke up and there was blood everywhere," according to the police report, which said he "had done molly" the night before with his girlfriend.
When police found the woman Gray said was his girlfriend on Pleasantdale Road in Green Sea, she was deceased and covered with stab wounds, according to the police report.
Officers responding to Gray's first call found him laying on his belly near Pleasantdale Road, with "glassy eyes and pinpoint pupils" and slurred speech. Gray said his girlfriend was gone, and that he thought she was dead, police said.
Officers started at Highway 9 and began began going door-to-door down Pleasantdale Road searching for the victim until they found some residents who knew her, the report notes.
When asked if she knew the victim, a woman in the house told officers she was in the next room and that she would check on her, the report said. When she came back, she was "very emotional," and said the victim was "not okay," police said.
Officers went into the room and found the victim deceased with "multiple stab wounds."
Gray was booked into the J. Reuben Long Detention Center and online records show he was still incarcerated Friday afternoon.
