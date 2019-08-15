Crime

Update: Woman, child shot outside of Conway, Horry police investigating

A woman and a 3-year-old were shot on Swinton Road Wednesday night and are expected to recover, according to Horry County police.

The victims went to the hospital and treated for non-life threatening injuries, according to spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Horry police went to Swinton Road and Landmark Road outside of Conway around 9 p.m. for the reported shooting, Moskov said. When officers arrived, they found a 27-year-old woman and a toddler shot.

Police canvassed the area looking for possible suspects, Moskov said. The department did not release any description of the suspects. There have been no arrests in connection to the shooting.

Officers continue to investigate the incident and anyone with information is asked to contact Horry police at (843) 248-1520.

Profile Image of Alex Lang
Alex Lang
Alex Lang is the True Crime reporter for The Sun News covering the legal system and how crime impacts local residents. He says letting residents know if they are safe is a vital role of a newspaper. Alex has covered crime in Detroit, Iowa, New York City, West Virginia and now Horry County.
