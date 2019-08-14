Some Horry County residents asked to shelter in place after a reported shooting

What happens when you call 911? Use these tips for better emergency response Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Do you know what to do if you accidentally dial 911? Do you know what information is crucial in an emergency? Here's what you need to know in North Texas to get the police, fire or ambulance service you need fast.

Some residents outside of Conway are asked to shelter in place after a reported shooting.

According to Horry County police, the shooting was reported around 9 p.m. near Landmark Road and Swinton Road. The agency did not say how many people were shot or their condition.

Residents in that area are asked to shelter in place as police canvass the area.

ACTIVE INCIDENT - SHOOTING



HCPD is on scene of a shooting incident near Landmark Rd. & Swinton Rd. outside Conway.



The call came in to @HorryCounty911 shortly after 9 p.m.



Residents nearby are asked to shelter in place. Please expect to see officers canvassing the area. pic.twitter.com/TBvXAOrrN8 — Horry County PD (@horrycountypd) August 15, 2019