Defense attorney blasts recent armed robbery arrest of local rapper

Local rapper Ajay Alston faces an armed robbery charge, an allegation his attorney vehemently denied.

“He has an alibi,” Johnny McCoy said, adding there is no evidence to tie Alston to the crime.

Myrtle Beach police charged Alston this week with possession of marijuana. He was also charged with armed robbery, possession of a weapon during a violent crime and possession of a weapon by prohibited people, in connection to a February 2019 incident in the Conway area, McCoy said.

Copies of his arrest warrants or police reports could not be obtained in time for this report.

On Friday, Alston went before an Horry County magistrate for a bond hearing. McCoy passionately defended his client saying the arrest was because some were not happy with the outcome of a previous case involving his client. The magistrate set a total $30,000 bond.

Police previously charged Alston in 2017 following a shooting that left his girlfriend and their unborn daughter dead. Alston was not the alleged shooter. In July 2019, Alston pleaded guilty to assault and battery in connection to the incident and was sentenced to 10 years in prison. But, that was suspended for 15 months in prison, which he served, and 18 months probation.

The probation was transferred to Georgia, according to court records.

Alston is known by his stage name Ace Xartel.