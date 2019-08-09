Horry police arrest mom after child found dead in the Conway area

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

Police charged a mom with four counts of child neglect after they saw trash strewn in the bedroom where a baby was found dead.

Horry police charged Falicia Cote, 24, this week. She remains incarcerated in J. Reuben Long Detention Center on $40,000 bond. She was not directly charged in connection to the child’s death.

Officers went to a Summer Drive house in the Conway area on July 22 after the baby died, according to a report. The baby’s grandmother said she was sleeping with the victim and had given her a bottle a few hours earlier. Cote was not home at that time.

The grandmother said she put the child with the baby’s sister in Cote’s bed, according to the report

Cote told police that she got home and got into bed with the victim, who was sleeping, the report states. When Cote woke up, the baby was dead, she told police.

Cote said she did not know if she rolled over on the victim, the report states.

Before Cote awoke, the victim’s great-grandmother came into the bedroom and took the sister to the pool, according to the report.

Police saw soiled diapers, clothes, trash and other items strewn throughout the bedroom, according to the report. Officers also found a bag of trash underneath a pack-and-play crib where the baby and other children slept.

The family said the baby did not have any medical conditions, according to the report.