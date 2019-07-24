Horry police investigating after child found dead in the Conway area

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A baby was found dead at a Conway area home, and the Horry County police is investigating the death.

Officers responded to a Summer Drive residence around 12:40 p.m. Monday for a report of a deceased victim. The victim is identified as a baby girl in an Horry County police report.

The baby’s grandmother said she gave the girl a bottle around 5:15 a.m.

Another person said when they woke up, they found the victim dead and called 911, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers saw the girl lying on a bed, not breathing or conscious, according to the report. EMT workers confirmed the victim was dead and was cold to the touch.

The Department of Social Services also was notified of the death.