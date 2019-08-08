Dozens involved in fight outside of Myrtle Beach nightclub, cops say

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A “large fight” at a Myrtle Beach bar required a police response to break up the crowd of more than 40 people, according to a report.

Officers went to Donny’s Saloon, 1213 3rd Ave. S., for a large fight around 6:30 a.m. Wednesday. One officer saw a large crowd fighting in the lot and security from the club was trying to stop groups from attacking each other, the report states.

Other officers arrived and tried to break up the crowd, according to the report.

At one point, a man was being kicked on the ground by unknown suspects who fled the area when police arrived, the report states.

Officers saw two people, Candice Hall, 27, and Marlon Leon, 27, pushing other people. Both were detained, though each resisted for a moment, according to the report. Police charged the two with disorderly conduct.

Police reported that Hall yelled vulgarities to try to incite violence, according to the report.

Donny’s Saloon has been the site of other high-profile police incidents, including a shooting in March and a brawl in May 2018.