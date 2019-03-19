Local

Early morning shooting at Myrtle Beach bar sends two to hospital, according to police

By Alan Blondin

March 19, 2019 05:05 AM


Two people were taken to a hospital following a shooting at Dog House Donny’s Saloon on 3rd Ave. South in Myrtle Beach early Tuesday morning, according to Myrtle Beach Police Cpl. Thomas Bannister at the scene.

The injuries to the two victims do not appear to be life threatening, according to Cpl. Thomas Vest.

Numerous Myrtle Beach Police units responded to the scene after receiving a call for multiple shots fired, and Donny’s parking lot was cordoned off by yellow crime scene tape as detectives were investigating the incident.

Bar owner Don Emery said the alleged shooter was thrown out of the bar, retrieved a gun from his vehicle and fired shots in the parking lot. The gun was never in the establishment, Emery said.

He believes the shooter and the victims knew each other, and said none of those involved were familiar to him or his employees.

