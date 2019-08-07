Man faces a decade in prison for suspected rape at Ocean Boulevard hotel

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A man is accused of raping a woman at a Myrtle Beach motel, and now faces prison time if convicted.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Carl Lee Barnes with third-degree criminal sexual conduct in connection to the Monday incident. According to warrants, police investigated a sexual assault at the Rosen Sea Motel, 2010 S. Ocean Blvd.

The victim said she met with Barnes and he asked her for sex, according to warrants. She told him she would not have sex, but they could “hang out.”

The two went to his room where Barnes started to rub her back and kiss her, according to the warrants. Eventually, Barnes forced himself on the woman and raped her, the warrants state.

When he finished, Barnes asked the victim if “she was mad at him,” according to the warrants.

Third-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 10 years in prison.