Myrtle Beach hotel employee arrested and accused of raping woman in room

Hotel desk clerk accused of rape gets bail in Myrtle Beach

A desk clerk that was accused of sexually assaulting a guest in her room was released on bail this afternoon in a Myrtle Beach court.
A desk clerk that was accused of sexually assaulting a guest in her room was released on bail this afternoon in a Myrtle Beach court. By

An employee of an Ocean Boulevard motel raped a woman in a room soon after checking her in, warrants say.

Myrtle Beach police charged Roger David Strothoff with first-degree criminal sexual conduct and burglary. First-degree criminal sexual conduct is punishable by up to 30 years in prison.

On Monday, officers responded to the Sea Dunes Oceanfront Motel, 605 S. Ocean Blvd., for a possible sexual assault. The victim told police the suspect, identified as Strothoff, was uninvited and entered her room.

The victim was asleep and woke up to Strothoff preforming a sex act, according to arrest warrants.

The victim recognized Strothoff as he checked the victim and her boyfriend into the hotel, according to the warrants. The victim said the room was locked before she went to bed and her boyfriend was the only other person with a key.

Calls to the Sea Dunes went unanswered.

Strothoff was in Myrtle Beach municipal court on Monday afternoon for a bond hearing. Judge J. Scott Long set bond at $300,000, but left it as a personal recognizance bond. That means Strothoff only has to sign paperwork, not post any money, to leave jail. Long noted the warrant did not include any physical evidence.

The victim was not present for the hearing and several attempts to contact her by Myrtle Beach officials went unanswered.

Strothoff spoke on his behalf during the bond hearing and said he works at two hotels and pays $100 in child support. Strothoff has no criminal history and has lived in the Myrtle Beach area for five years.

