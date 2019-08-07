Home Sweet home: Duo showers, goes grocery shopping after break-in, Myrtle Beach cops say

Tips to safeguard your home from burglars Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Is your home an attractive target for burglars? Help protect it from criminals with these nine tips

A couple tried to make a home their own by using a shower and going grocery shopping.

That is until the homeowner returned home and held one of the suspect burglars at gunpoint.

The crazy scene was detailed in Myrtle Beach police reports for Shanice Richards and Romario Watts. Officers responded on Saturday to 28th Avenue North for a reported burglary.

The owner said he was mowing his lawn and tried to get into his second home, but the door was barricaded, according to the warrants. The owner got inside and kept Watts at gunpoint, waiting for police.

Watts was able to flee before officers arrived, according to the warrants.

Police said they checked the residence and it “was clear that the defendants had packed up valuable belongings to the victims” and removed them from the home, the warrants state.

Richards then came to the police station and asked for her belongings that were in the home. She told police she and Watts went into the home and stayed the evening, according to the warrants. Richards said she left after she took a shower and returned after going to the grocery store.

Police charged Richards and Watts with first-degree burglary.