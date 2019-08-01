Crime
1 stood lookout as they boosted nearly $14,000 worth of items from Walmart
Two men stole $13,500 worth of merchandise from the Conway Walmart, and police are now searching for the suspects.
A loss prevention officer for the Walmart, 2709 A Church Street, reported the burglary to Conway police Monday. Surveillance video showed two suspects — both white men in their 50s — in the electronics department of the store, according to a police report.
The suspect waited until an employee walked to the front of the store. Then, one of the suspects, according to the report, pried open a locked drawer while the other man kept watch.
The suspects took 14 iPhones and put them into a cart covered by a shirt, according to the report.
The men then went to the clothing area and put the phones into Walmart shopping bags and left without paying, according to the report.
