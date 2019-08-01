1 stood lookout as they boosted nearly $14,000 worth of items from Walmart

One store on Myrtle Beach’s Seaboard Street no stranger to shoplifting The Walmart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach got 20 percent of the entire city’s shoplifting calls in 2017. Officials say the spot is a hub for tourists entering town. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The Walmart on Seaboard Street in Myrtle Beach got 20 percent of the entire city’s shoplifting calls in 2017. Officials say the spot is a hub for tourists entering town.

Two men stole $13,500 worth of merchandise from the Conway Walmart, and police are now searching for the suspects.

A loss prevention officer for the Walmart, 2709 A Church Street, reported the burglary to Conway police Monday. Surveillance video showed two suspects — both white men in their 50s — in the electronics department of the store, according to a police report.

The suspect waited until an employee walked to the front of the store. Then, one of the suspects, according to the report, pried open a locked drawer while the other man kept watch.

The suspects took 14 iPhones and put them into a cart covered by a shirt, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

The men then went to the clothing area and put the phones into Walmart shopping bags and left without paying, according to the report.