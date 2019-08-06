Crime
Loris police find cocaine, marijuana during routine traffic stop
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
A routine traffic stop in Loris yielded numerous bags containing cocaine and marijuana, police say.
Loris police stopped a vehicle with a defective taillight near Walnut and Broad streets around 9:30 p.m. Monday, according to the department. An officer approached and could smell marijuana coming from the car.
The officer asked the driver, Khalif Wheeler, if there was marijuana and Wheeler gave a bag with the drug, according to the department. Police searched the vehicle and found a Crown Royal bag under his seat with 11 small bags of an off-white rock substance and 10 small bags with an off-white powder substance.
Loris police arrested Wheeler, 31, and charged him with possession with intent to distribute cocaine, possession with intent to distribute crack cocaine and simple possession of marijuana with an enhancement.
