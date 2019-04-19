‘Bags’ of drugs, gun, money found in car in Conway drug investigation

Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Dozens of people are charged with drug-related charges each month in Horry County. Here are the consequences if you are caught with drugs in South Carolina.

Officers found “bags” of drugs, cash and a gun inside a vehicle at a Conway apartment during an investigation.

On Wednesday, Horry police’s Street Crimes Unit was investigating ongoing drug sales at the Legacy Apartments on Commonwealth Circle, according to Horry police.

Officers saw a suspicious vehicle near the community playground filled with smoke. When officers approached, they saw drugs in plain view and could smell marijuana.

Inside the vehicle, officers found nine bags of heroin, five bags of crack cocaine and five bags of marijuana, that weighed a total of 95 grams. They also found $1,321 and a loaded handgun.

Horry police charged Cortez Davis, 18, of Conway, with possession with intent to distribute heroin, possession with intent to distribute crack, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance in close proximity to a public playground. Ishmeel Bridges, 20, of Conway was charged with unlawful carrying of a pistol, possession with intent to distribute marijuana and distribution of a controlled substance in close proximity to a public playground.