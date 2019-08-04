Horry police want to keep the $50K found in home with 30 allegedly abused dogs

Horry County Police seized more than two dozen dogs in animal abuse case Wednesday morning. Photo Courtesy of Horry County Police Department

County officials are trying to take $53,000 seized from a Loris home that housed dozens of mistreated dogs.

Horry County police filed for civil forfeiture of items seized during a March raid at a Bakersfield Road home. Officers first went to the home as part of an animal cruelty investigation, according to court records.

When they went inside the home with a search warrant, officers found drug paraphernalia and money, according to the paperwork.

Police got a second search warrant and found more cash in a drawer at the foot of a master bed. They also found money in bags and boxes scattered on the floor of the closet, on shelves and on top of clothing. Officers also found a small amount of cocaine in the home. In total, police found nearly $53,000.

Officers also took 30 dogs from the home that were allegedly mistreated. The filing notes the Horry County Animal Care Center has a claim for some of the money as it provided care to the seized dogs.

Police charged Kimberly Shular, 53, of Loris, with 18 felony counts of ill treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and violation of the Horry County dog and cat breeding operations ordinance. Ronald Moore, 43, of Loris, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Cases against both suspects remain active.