30 dogs, drugs, cash seized from Loris home during Horry police raid

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Thirty dogs were seized from a Loris area home earlier this week, and now two people face charges in connection to the incident.

Horry police used a search warrant at a Bakersfield Road home about 8:15 a.m. on Wednesday, according to the department. Officers found 30 dogs on the property, and many were in poor health.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers also found evidence of drugs in the home, according to the department. A second search warrant was used and officers found 8 grams of cocaine, a 9mm handgun and nearly $53,000.

Police charged Kimberly Shular, 53, of Loris, with 18 felony counts of ill treatment of animals, possession with intent to distribute cocaine, and violation of the Horry County dog and cat breeding operations ordinance. Ronald Moore, 43, of Loris, was charged with possession with intent to distribute cocaine.

Both suspects appeared for bond hearings on Thursday. A magistrate judge set Moore’s bond at $5,000 and Shular’s at $23,000.

The 30 dogs went to the Horry County Animal Care Center for treatment. The dogs had fleas and dehydration, according to the department. Four dogs tested positive for parvo, six puppies had lice and several had parasites, authorities said.

Three dogs were pregnant, according to the department.

The dogs are not available for adoption at this point as the case moves through the legal system, according to the department.