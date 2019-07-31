Forestbrook area residents found bullet holes in their cars. Now two face charges

A look inside the J. Reuben Long Detention Center The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK The J. Reuben Long Detention Center in Horry County houses inmates soon after an arrest. There are 20 housing units in the facility that hold several hundred inmates.

Two men face decades behind bars in connection to a shooting at an Horry County apartment complex where several cars were riddled with bullets.

Horry County police arrested Craig Legette, 36, this week and previously arrested Kesan Johnson, 20, in connection to the case. Johnson was charged with attempted murder, unlawful carrying of a pistol and possession of a weapon during a violent crime. Legette was charged with attempted murder, possession of a weapon during a violent crime, two counts of possession of firearms and ammunition and possession of a controlled substance.

In mid-May, officers went to the Fountain Pointe apartment complex off Clay Pond Road in the Forestbrook area for a reported shooting. Several people called 911 and said they heard gunshots.

A handful of vehicles parked in front of one of the buildings had multiple bullet holes, according to a police report. There were also several gun casings found in the road.

The suspects left the area before police arrived. Johnson lives at the Fountain Pointe apartment, according to his address listed on the police report.