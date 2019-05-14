Police investigate after multiple buildings, cars shot in Horry County housing complex

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

Nobody was injured when multiple shots were fired at cars and buildings in an Horry County development.

Horry County police responded to Fountain Pointe Lane on Tuesday night for the report of shots fired. Some cars in the area had broken windows because of the shooting, according to photos posted by Horry County police on social media.

According to a police report, several people reported the shooting to 911 and officers found several spent gun casings in the development.

The agency has not released suspect information. Police stopped a vehicle that was suspected to be involved in the incident shortly after the shooting, according to a police report. While the vehicle was not involved, the people inside provided police with additional details about the shooting.

Officers continue to investigate the shooting. Fountain Point Lane is off Clay Pond Road.

Several residents in the housing complex said they did not hear the shots and had returned home to see police cars in the road.

Multiple cars and structures have suffered damage as a result of the incident.



The investigation remains active and ongoing.



Anyone with information is asked to call #HCPD to speak with an officer!