Man caught taking photos under woman’s dress at Broadway at the Beach store, cops say

A 22-year-old man admitted to pointing a cell phone up a woman’s dress at a Myrtle Beach store, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police charged Malcolm Giles with voyeurism on Monday.

Officers responded to Vintage House in Broadway at the Beach around 8:45 p.m. for the incident, according to a police report, which lists the nature of the call as “peeping tom.”

The victim said she helped Giles with his purchases and he kept asking for items that made her reach up high, according to the report. While she was helping, she saw Giles was laying his phone on the floor and pointing it up the her dress.

Giles admitted what happened to officers, according to the report. He was arrested and taken to Myrtle Beach Jail.

Voyeurism is punishable by up to a $500 fine and, or up to three years in prison.