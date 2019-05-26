Man used phone to take pictures up women’s skirts at Hobby Lobby, TJ Maxx, SC cops say

Joshua Scott Jr. was arrested after using his cellphone to photograph under women’s skirts at public businesses. Florence Police Department

A South Carolina man is in jail after he was accused of taking pictures up women’s skirts at two chain stores, the Florence Police Department said.

On May 10, Joshua Scott Jr. used a cellphone to photograph under victims’ skirts at Hobby Lobby and TJ Maxx, police said in a news release.

The 52-year-old Kingstree man has been charged with two counts of voyeurism — violating place of privacy views, photographs, records or films second or subsequent offense, jail records show.

Scott is being held at the Florence County Detention Center after his bail was set at $65,000 on the combined charges, according to jail records.

