Suspicious item found on Grand Strand beach, Horry police investigating
Horry County police is investigating after a suspicious item was found on a Grand Strand beach.
Around 9 p.m., the agency stated it received a call about an item found on the beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City.
A child was digging in the sand and found a possible unexploded ordnance, which led to the 911 call, according to spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.
Community members are asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic in the area.
