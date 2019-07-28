Suspicious item found on Grand Strand beach, Horry police investigating

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Horry County police is investigating after a suspicious item was found on a Grand Strand beach.

Around 9 p.m., the agency stated it received a call about an item found on the beach near North Waccamaw Boulevard in Garden City.

A child was digging in the sand and found a possible unexploded ordnance, which led to the 911 call, according to spokeswoman Mikayla Moskov.

Community members are asked to take alternative routes to avoid traffic in the area.

