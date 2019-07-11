Crime
19-year-old charged after raping a woman in a camper, Horry police say
A woman reported being raped early Wednesday at a camper at a Stanley Drive property and police arrested a 19-year-old in connection to the case.
Horry police charged Efren Eric Sanchez, of Garden City, with third-degree criminal sexual conduct.
The victim reported the assault at 1 a.m. Wednesday, according to an arrest report. She said she was at a bar with Sanchez and returned to a Stanley Drive camper to sleep.
Sanchez started to ask if she wanted to have sex and the victim said “no,” according to the report.
After going to the bathroom, Sanchez told the victim to leave or have sex with him, according to the report. He then threw the victim on the bed and sexually assaulted her despite pleas of “no,” according to the report.
EMS took the victim to the hospital.
Police found Sanchez — who was still asleep and naked — in the camper. The report says Sanchez was too intoxicated to understand his rights.
Sanchez was released from J. Reuben Long Detention Center on Thursday on $7,500 bail.
