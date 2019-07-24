Horry police officials mum on details of Socastee area shooting

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A heavily redacted Horry County police report sheds little details about a shooting on Ranchette Circle on Tuesday night.

Officers responded to the Socastee area road around 8:30 p.m. for the reported shooting. A police report describes the incident as attempted murder, armed robbery and possession of drugs.

When officers arrived, they found a victim “in the kitchen with blood all around him,” the report states.

The next several lines in the report that detailed the incident were redacted. The names of the victims and suspects were also removed.

According to police radio traffic, the victim was a 30-year-old man shot in the abdomen. The suspect was described as a white man, wearing a blue shirt with a gun, possibly a Beretta. The suspect left the area on foot.

The only other visible parts of the report states that officers canvassed the area with negative results and crime scene investigators were notified.

An hour after the incident, officers were still at the scene and the Ranchette Circle home was blocked off by police tape.

The South Carolina Freedom of Information Act allows police to redact information such as personal identification, information about criminal informants, details of investigative techniques or information that “would interfere with a prospective law enforcement proceeding.”

