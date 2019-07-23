Crime
Horry police presence in Socastee neighborhood after reported shooting
One person was injured in a reported shooting in the Socastee area on Tuesday night, according to police radio traffic.
Horry County police officials have not responded in time for this report. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Ranchette Road, which is near the Socastee Boulevard and Farrow Parkway area.
An hour after the shooting, several police were still on scene and a home was blocked off by police tape.
