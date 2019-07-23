Horry police presence in Socastee neighborhood after reported shooting

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

One person was injured in a reported shooting in the Socastee area on Tuesday night, according to police radio traffic.

Horry County police officials have not responded in time for this report. The shooting was reported around 8:30 p.m. at a home on Ranchette Road, which is near the Socastee Boulevard and Farrow Parkway area.

An hour after the shooting, several police were still on scene and a home was blocked off by police tape.

