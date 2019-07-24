Stabbing, a thrown brick and car crashes: How police say a Myrtle Beach assault unfolded

What is the difference between probable cause and beyond. a reasonable doubt? There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK There is a difference between the evidence needed to make an arrest and the evidence needed for prosecutors to get a conviction. Jimmy Richardson, Horry County solicitor, explains the difference between the two.

An assault on Cedar Street in Myrtle Beach included a stabbing, bricks being hurled and cars driven into each other, according to a police report.

Officers responded to the 300 block on Cedar Street around 7:50 p.m. for the reported assault. Three people were mainly involved in the alleged incident and were all charged in connection to the case.

Elton Jermain Miller, 30, was charged with second-degree domestic violence and damage to property under $2,000. Shantoneisha Elaine Orr, 23, was charged with second-degree assault and malicious damage to property between $2,000 and $10,000. Police charged Traleisha Eugenia Mitchell, 23, with third-degree domestic violence.

Orr said Mitchell called her asking to pick her up when Mitchell broke up with Miller, according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Orr and Miller got into an argument and Miller strangled Orr, Mitchell told the police. Orr said she was strangled after saying something that upset Miller, according to the report. Miller said he was arguing with Orr and Mitchell slapped him in the face and Miller tried to get away from the two.

Mitchell said Orr “poked” Miller with a pocket knife, while Mitchell said she stabbed Miller to get him off her, according to the report. Miller said he was stabbed in the back a couple of times.

Miller said the two women ran out of the house and got into a car, according to the report. Orr then drove her car into his vehicle, Miller told officers. Orr said as they were trying to get away, she drove into Miller’s car. Mitchell said they were trying to get away and Miller got into his car and backed into their vehicle.

The two women said they were trying to get away from Miller because he had picked up a brick and threw it through the car’s window, according to the report. Miller said he picked up the brick after Orr drove into his car.

Miller declined to go to the hospital, until police told him he was under arrest, according to the report. He then said he had back pain and was taken for treatment.

Orr also declined medical treatment.

Related stories from Myrtle Beach Sun News crime Myrtle Beach police respond to stabbing, assault July 23, 2019 08:22 PM