Crime
Horry County police arrest Myrtle Beach man after seizing drugs, stolen pistol
Consequences for drug-related arrests in South Carolina
A wanted Myrtle Beach man was in possession of a stolen gun, several narcotics and nearly $1,000 when he was arrested Tuesday following a drug investigation, according to Horry County police.
Payton Christian Abbott, 26, is charged with three counts of distribution of heroin, possession with intent to distribute cocaine base, possession with intent to distribute methamphetamine, possession with intent to distribute heroin, and possession of a stolen pistol.
Horry County’s Narcotics & Vice Unit executed a search warrant on Tuesday on Hinson Drive in the Myrtle Beach section of Horry County in a drug investigation. Police say they seized heroin, ecstasy tablets, approximately one gram of crack cocaine, $958 and a stolen 9mm semi-automatic pistol.
Upon his arrest, officers said they discovered Abbott was also wanted by North Myrtle Beach Department of Public Safety and Horry County Sheriff’s Office.
Comments