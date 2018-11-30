John Thomas Kondes, 63, of Conway, is charged with a total of 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor.
Conway man faces 18 charges after investigators say he possessed child porn

By Hannah Strong

November 30, 2018 10:40 AM

A Conway man convicted of possessing child pornography now faces 18 more charges of sexually exploiting minors, online records show.

John Thomas Kondes, 62, is charged with a total of 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — ten of those charges are third degree and eight are second degree.

Investigators found Kondes distributed and possessed child pornography, a release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office states.

Kondes was arrested Tuesday by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said HCSO spokeswoman Brooke Holden.

Kondes is a registered sex offender who was convicted in New Jersey charges related to child pornography in 2014, SLED records state.

The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.

