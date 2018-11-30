Conway man faces 18 charges after investigators say he possessed child porn

A Conway man convicted of possessing child pornography now faces 18 more charges of sexually exploiting minors, online records show.
John Thomas Kondes, 62, is charged with a total of 18 counts of sexual exploitation of a minor — ten of those charges are third degree and eight are second degree.
Investigators found Kondes distributed and possessed child pornography, a release from the S.C. Attorney General’s Office states.
Kondes was arrested Tuesday by the Horry County Sheriff’s Office, said HCSO spokeswoman Brooke Holden.
Kondes is a registered sex offender who was convicted in New Jersey charges related to child pornography in 2014, SLED records state.
The case will be prosecuted by the Attorney General’s Office.
