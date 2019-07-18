Not so sweet: Suspected Myrtle Beach candy store thief swims for it when cops were called

(Not so) smooth criminals Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Sometimes plans don't quite work out as intended. Take a look at some would-be criminals who could have used a practice run or two.

Her sweet tooth got the best of her.

A woman found herself in a sticky situation after stealing from a Myrtle Beach candy store and trying to flee apprehension by running into the ocean, according to a police report.

Myrtle Beach police arrested and charged Pasha Brittany McClain, 27, with shoplifting under $2,000.

Officers responded to Sweet Treats, 930 Boardwalk, on Wednesday for the reported shoplifting. Customers told an employee that a woman, identified as McClain, stole items, according to the report. The employee went outside, confronted McClain to get the items back and the two returned to inside the store.

McClain gave the employee a backpack with the items and said she took them to sell for money, according to the report. The stolen items included:

A candy jar, value $6.99

Mini candy sushi, value $7.99

Bag of candy, value $3

Two rock candies, value $1.49 each

A pink cup, value $9.99

When the employee said he was calling the cops, McClain took off running, the report states. She took off her hat, tank-top and shorts and went into the ocean. She also threw another bag into the water.

Officers detained McClain near 8th Avenue North and the beach.