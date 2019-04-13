He tried to steal a spicy snack. Now, he’s in hot water with police

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

A 47-year-old man stole a bag of hot buffalo pretzels from a convenience store and then attempted to hide from police before being arrested Friday, according to a Myrtle Beach incident report.

At approximately 2:31 a.m. Friday, police arrived at Circle K, located in the 1100 block of North Kings Highway in Myrtle Beach, for a report of shoplifting, the release states. A store employee said a man, later identified as Kofi Jeron Robinson, stole the bag of pretzels and left the store, according to the report.

The employee showed surveillance footage to the officer, showing a nearly bald black man wearing a green shirt and dark pants, the report states. The officer recognized Robinson as possibly someone seen on the way to the Circle K, according to the report.

The officer left the store and saw a man matching that description at the corner of Mr. Joe White and Legion Street, the report states. Robinson was attempting to mount a bicycle when the officer arrived, yelling for him to stop before exiting the police car, according to the report.

Robinson dropped the bicycle and went behind a nearby home, out of the officer’s sight, the release states. The officer eventually found Robinson hiding in the bushes shirtless nearby, according to the report.

The officer told Robinson to show his hands and come out from the bushes, the report states. Robinson then followed commands to get on the ground and was handcuffed by another officer assisting the call, according to the report.

Officers found the stolen bag of pretzels in Robinson’s backpack and secured two drug paraphernalia items from his pocket, the report states. Police also found 45 loose pills that were identified as HIV preventive pills, according to the report.

Police reviewed Robinson’s criminal history, which showed multiple shoplifting arrests in the last 10 year, and charged him with shoplifting, third and subsequent offense, the report states.