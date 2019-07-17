Crime

39-year-old shot and killed in Loris, Horry County Coroner says

A 39-year-old died from injuries in a Loris-area shooting late Tuesday.

The Horry County Coroner’s Office identified the victim as Demetrick Simon, who died at McLeod Loris Hospital early Wednesday.

According to police radio traffic, a man was found in the road around 11:35 p.m. on Tuesday. He was still breathing when the first responders arrived. Soon after finding the victim, police saw a vehicle that was shot several times.

Loris police and Horry County police are investigating the incident.

Anyone with information is asked to contact police at 843-915-8477.

