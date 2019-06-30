Horry County police: 15-year-old says a female forced him to have sex with her

What happens in a rape kit exam? A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A sexual assault evidence kit contains forensic evidence gathered from a victim's body during an intrusive, hours-long examination. Testing kits can find DNA evidence used to identify rapists, boost prosecutions or exonerate the falsely accused.

A 15-year-old boy says a female forced him to have sex with her for approximately an hour in March, according to an Horry County police report.

An unidentified complainant told police the boy said he was at the unidentified suspect’s house with others before they left the residence March 23, the report states. The boy said he went to take a shower around midnight and the suspect came into the bathroom naked and pulled him out of the shower and into the bedroom, the complainant told police.

Then the female — whose name and age are redacted in the police report — pulled him onto the bed, took off his pants and began having sexual intercourse with him, according to the complainant. The boy said he told the female to stop, but she continued for approximately an hour, the complainant told police.

Afterward, the suspect went to take a shower and the boy called for a ride and was picked up from the residence — which was redacted in the report — an hour or two after the incident, according to the report. The complainant relayed to police that the boy said he’d previously been sexually assaulted — neither a time frame nor location were available — by an unidentified person who is currently incarcerated for that crime, the report states.

The complainant told police the boy said the March 23 incident was giving him flashbacks to the prior incident, according to the report.

The report does not list any arrests in relation to the incident, which is described in the police report as second-degree criminal sexual conduct.

The boy’s name is redacted in the incident report and The Sun News does not name victims of sexual assault.