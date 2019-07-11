Thousands in fraudulent payments made at Conway auto parts store, cops say

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

Was the suspect building a car one part at a time?

Conway police is investigating after a local business owner noticed thousands of dollars of fraudulent payments to an O’Reilly’s Auto Parts.

The business owner reported the issue to police this week, according to incident reports. The specific business subjected to the fraud is not named. He said his company questioned purchases made at the Church Street O’Reilly’s.

The store allowed the suspect to sign for purchases using the business’ accounts from May 29 to June 29, according to the reports. In total more than $7,600.

Each purchase was only for hundreds of dollars or less— $582.41, $128.18, $218.33 for example — and there were 11 different reports of fraudulent purchases.

There have been no arrests in connection to the case.