It wasn’t the first time she wrote a bad check and left with a new car, Horry cops say

One Myrtle Beach area car dealership claims it was the victim of fraud after someone bought a car using a bounced personal check, according to a report.

On Tuesday, Horry County police responded to the Grand Strand Nissan on U.S. Highway 501 for the reported fraud. An employee said a suspect bought a car and gave the dealership a personal check for $23,000, according to the report.

The suspect left with the vehicle, according to the report.

The dealership tried to cash the check twice and it was returned for insufficient funds, the report states. The dealership tried to contact the buyer without success.

A dealership nearby said the suspect did the same thing to them on a previous date, according to the report.

Nobody has been arrested in connection to the case.