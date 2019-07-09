Man arrested after Horry County heroin bust now faces life in prison after drug death

Fentanyl: A Hidden Danger NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings . Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK NIDA's Dr. Wilson Compton, one of the authors of the report about fentanyl-related overdose deaths, explains more about the of the report's findings .

A man charged in April after an Horry County police drug bust now faces life in prison after new federal charges were unsealed.

Federal officials charged Caleb Wade Sexton with distribution of fentanyl and heroin resulting in death. The indictment, which was unsealed on Tuesday, alleges the incident happened on March 12. It does not name a victim.

That charge carries a penalty of 20 years to life in federal prison.

Sexton also faces federal drug distribution charges and a possession of a weapon in furtherance of drug trafficking count.

In April, Horry County police charged Sexton, 21, after they say they found drugs packed into gel caps and two guns during an investigation at a Myrtle Beach-area home.