Heroin-packed pills, guns led to handcuffs for a Myrtle Beach-area man, cops say

Police say they found drugs packed into gel caps and two guns during an investigation at a Myrtle Beach-area home.

Horry County police charged Caleb Wade Sexton, 21, with four counts of possession with intent to distribute heroin and one count of unlawful carry of a weapon.





On April 16, officers from the Horry County police Narcotics & Vice and Street Crimes units used a search warrant in the 3000 block of Wesley Street off George Bishop Parkway, according to the agency.

During the drug investigation, officers found heroin that was packed into gel caps, according to police. Officers seized three grams of heroin, a Glock 27 gun, a Draco gun and a 2006 Ford Focus.