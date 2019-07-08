He thought he was shot in the head after a group jumped him so he played dead: report

Ever wondered what was inside a police cruiser? Take a look Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Conway K9 officer Gary Mahaffey gives viewers a look inside his police cruiser at all the tools officers use to do their jobs on a daily basis.

A man played dead after he thought he was shot in the head during a weekend robbery in the Racepath community, police say.

Officers went to Neighbor Lane around 4:20 p.m. Saturday for a reported shooting, but could not find the victim, according to an incident report.

Police found the victim with blood dripping down his head near the Kangaroo Gas Station at U.S. Highway 501 and Robert Grissom Parkway, according to the report.

The victim said he stopped to sit on Neighbor Lane when several men got out of a vehicle with bandannas over their faces and demanded the victim’s possessions, according to the report. The victim said he heard a gunshot and passed out. When he came to, he played dead.

The victim left the area because he felt like he was shot and was afraid the suspect would return for the rest of his jewelry.

The report says the suspects took the victim’s shoes, watch, necklace and wallet.

EMS took the victim to Grand Strand Regional Medical Center for treatment. There, hospital staff said the bullet grazed the victim’s head.

