One person injured in shooting incident in Racepath community

One person was taken to the hospital Saturday afternoon after suffering a gunshot wound, according to Horry County Director of Public Information Kelly Moore.

Moore said the shooting happened off Neighbor Lane in the Racepath community, which is in a Myrtle Beach area of Horry County. The victim’s condition is unknown at this time, Moore said.

No suspect is in custody and police continue to investigate the incident, Moore said, adding that there is no threat to the community.