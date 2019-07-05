Crime

Police arrest four in connection to alleged Myrtle Beach abduction

Four people are in custody in connection to a reported abduction that police are now saying is related to an illegal drugs case.

Myrtle Beach police have not released the suspects’ names pending formally charging them. The alleged victim in the assault and abduction— that police asked for public’s help in locating — is one of those charged.

Officers were called to a reported kidnapping around 6:45 a.m. on Thursday along 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard. The investigation led them to another narcotics investigation at the Palace Resort, according to authorities.

Evidence led police to get warrants for illegal drugs as well the assault.

