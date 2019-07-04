Myrtle Beach police request help locating victim and suspects in possible abduction case

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Myrtle Beach Police Department believe the woman connected to an assault and possible abduction Thursday morning could be in danger.

With police locating the vehicle connected to the incident that took place in the area of 17th Avenue South and Ocean Boulevard early Thursday morning, officials are now asking for the public’s help identifying the female victim and two male suspects they believe were involved, according to an online post from the Myrtle Beach Police Department.

Police said the victims safety is a priority, according to the post.

If you have any information, contact MBPD at 843-918-1382 and reference report number 19-014693.