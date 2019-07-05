Mob attacked adults, child by river landing in Loris: Horry police report

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

A group of men assaulted two people and a child near the Waccamaw River, police say, and now a pair of the alleged attackers have been cuffed.

This week, Horry police arrested Cody Causey, 17, and Steve Martin, 23, and charged each of them with two counts third-degree assault and battery by mob.

In late May, police responded to the Red Bluff Landing near Loris for a reported fight. While on the way, officers were told the victims had fled the scene and were at a nearby gas station.

The victims — a 30-year-old man, a 26-year-old woman and a child — said they were near the river all day when they heard a single gunshot, according to a police report. They were concerned, so they packed their belongings and tried to leave.

Then, they were assaulted by a mob of men all in the early-20s, according to the report.

The two adults had minor injuries and the child was also hurt, according to the report. None of the injured people were taken to the hospital for treatment.