School yearbook used to help identify four teens accused in mob attack, robbery

How long you could spend in jail for assault and battery South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK South Carolina law specifies how long of a prison term a person could face for assault and battery in the state of South Carolina.

Four teens were identified from school yearbook photos as being involved in a mob attack and robbery of two people earlier this month, according to police.

Horry County police charged Samuel Gaona, 18, with two counts of third-degree assault by mob and strong-armed robbery; Antoine Johnson, 18, with two counts of third-degree assault by mob; Kamron Rogers, 17, with two counts of third-degree assault by mob; and Desmond Sanders, 18, with two counts of third-degree assault by mob and two counts of pointing a firearm at a person.

Two victims — both teenagers — walked along Cimerron Drive on June 3 when the suspects drove by in a gold Chevrolet Tahoe, according to a police report. The suspects got out of the SUV and assaulted the victims by hitting them with their fists and kicking them.

One of the suspects tried to take the victim’s Adidas sneakers, according to the report. A suspect then went back to the vehicle, pulled out a gun and pointed it at the victims.

The suspects then fled the area. Police responded to the scene and saw several injuries on both victims, according to the report.

Both victims were able to identify the suspects by name and photos in a school yearbook, according to the report.