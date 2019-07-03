Myrtle Beach man charged in connection to boating collision along Intracoastal Waterway

There were cries of ‘shark, shark’ in NC waterway. But it was actually something cooler A video posted to Facebook shows a fin swimming through the water and shouts of “shark” to swimmers participating in Wrightville Beach’s Swim the Loop. It actually appeared to be a large mola mola, or sunfish. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK A video posted to Facebook shows a fin swimming through the water and shouts of “shark” to swimmers participating in Wrightville Beach’s Swim the Loop. It actually appeared to be a large mola mola, or sunfish.

A Myrtle Beach man is facing charges following of a boating wreck Sunday.

Ralph Gonyea, 63, was charged with negligent operation in connection to the collision along the Intracostal Waterway, according to a press release from the South Carolina Department of Natural Resources.

On Sunday evening, Gonyea drove his boat over another boat, causing one to sink to the bottom of the Waterway.

Twelve people in total were treated as a result of the crash, with four being taken to the hospital with non life-threatening injuries, according to the release.

While SCDNR was also able to recover the boats, an investigation into the accident is still ongoing.