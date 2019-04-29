Concussion, fractured back, chipped teeth caused in Intracoastal jet ski crash, suit says

A brief explanation of civil lawsuits and where to file them Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Civil suits can be filed against another party for reasons including alleged negligence, product liability, marriage and children, money and debt and injury.

Two people suffered severe injuries in a jet ski crash after a tour guide abruptly turned, causing jet ski riders to collide on the Intracoastal Waterway, according to lawsuits filed last week in Horry County.

William Buchanan and Deborah Buchanan, both of Highland Village, Texas, have filed lawsuits against Action Water Sportz following the incident that left the two with disabling and permanent injuries, including a fractured back and ribs, dislocated wrist, elbow injury and chipped teeth, the suits state.

The Buchanans rented jet skis from the business on June 27, 2018, and were given brief instructions on how to operate the jet ski, according to the lawsuits. A guide allegedly turned abruptly without warning, causing the Buchanans to attempt to stop immediately, but the riders of the jet skis behind them were unable to stop.

Action Water Sportz, the lawsuits state, was negligent in more than one dozen ways, including in failing to properly train jet ski renters and employees and in the tour guide failing to operate his jet ski in a safe manner.

A manager at Action Water Sportz said the business was unaware of the lawsuit and could not provide comment at this time.