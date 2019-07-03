Here is why police were called to a kids’ wiffle ball game in Myrtle Beach

If you witness a crime, here’s what to do Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Witnessing a crime and reporting it can be just as frightening as being the victim of a crime. Here’s what you should do if you witness illegal activity.

Shoving between kids at a wiffle ball game led to the alleged use of a racial slur by a parent, and police responding to a Myrtle Beach ballfield on Tuesday evening.

Myrtle Beach police went to the Cal Ripken Experience for a reported disturbance and spoke to parents involved in the incident.

One parent said a group of kids was playing wiffle ball when another set of kids asked to join, according to an incident report. Things started to get out of hand with one kid being shoved and a girl was calling him names.

That parent said as the girl was shoving a kid, her father ran from the stands and yelled at the boy. The parent also said the man running called the kid a racial slur and said he “was going to kick his head off,” according to the report.

Unlimited Digital Access: Only $0.99 For Your First Month Get full access to The Sun News content across all your devices. SAVE NOW

Officers spoke to the man who ran toward the field as well. That man said when he was running, he yelled “hey” to scare the kid and when he got to the group told them to stop, according to the report. He said he never used a slur, never threatened to kick the boy and was trying to scare him so he wouldn’t hit the girl.

There were no arrests in the incident, and police noted in their report the conflicting stories.