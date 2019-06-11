How a fight over a beach ball at a Myrtle Beach hotel ended with an adult in handcuffs

Here is the criminal legal process from arrest to final court days Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County Solicitor Jimmy Richardson walks though the legal process from the time someone is arrested until the time they are sentenced.

Must have been a good beach ball.

A 30-year-old found herself in hot water after she allegedly pushed another person into a hotel pool in a dispute over a beach ball.

Myrtle Beach police charged Kristen Nichole Roberts with simple assault for the incident.

Officers went to the Compass Cove Oceanfront Resort, 2311 South Ocean Boulevard, for a disturbance around 1:30 p.m. Monday. Hotel security said two families were arguing on the pool deck, according to a police report.

Officers spoke with Roberts, who said her children were playing with other children in the pool when an argument over the beach ball started, according to the report. Roberts went to another adult and asked for the ball back so the children would stop arguing. The man said the ball was not theirs and became confrontational.

A short time later, the man’s 34-year-old wife arrived and began to argue with Roberts about the children, Roberts told officers. Roberts said she got angry and pushed the woman into the pool, according to the report.

The victim told police she tried to talk to Roberts about the situation and Roberts got angry and pushed her into the pool. Video surveillance showed Roberts getting out of her pool chair and shoving the victim into the pool, according to the report.

The victim did not have any injuries but said she wanted to press charges.