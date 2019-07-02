52-year-old Man ‘beat up, stabbed’ victim at Horry County Dollar General, police say

One person stabbed at Horry County Dollar General, police say Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dollar General in the Longs area on July 1. One person was stabbed and one person was detained, police say. Up Next × SHARE COPY LINK Horry County police responded to a reported stabbing at a Dollar General in the Longs area on July 1. One person was stabbed and one person was detained, police say.

A woman had to be locked in a Longs Dollar General to stop a man from stabbing and beating her up, according to an arrest report.

Horry County police charged Elbert Janie Parriott, 52, with second-degree domestic violence, third-degree assault and battery and domestic violence of a high and aggravated nature. He was also wanted as a fugitive from justice in both South and North Carolina.

Police went to the Cloverleaf Drive Dollar General for the reported stabbing around 11:45 a.m. Monday.

A witness said Parriott beat up and stabbed the victim, according to the report. The witnesses locked the store doors to keep Parriott from continuing the assault.

Officers arrived and immediately arrested Parriott.

EMS crews took the victim to Grand Strand Medical Center with numerous cuts, according to the report. A second victim said when she was closing the door, Parriott assaulted her, but she did not have any injuries.

Officers took Parriott to a separate hospital for treatment of cuts. There, he said an argument started because the first victim got angry about him threatening to call the police, according to the report.

Parriott is being held in the J. Reuben Long Detention Center.

